Pakistan set 196-run target for Zimbabwe in Tri-Nation T20 series encounter

RAWALPINDI – In the fourth match of the tri-nation T20 series, Pakistan gave Zimbabwe a target of 196 runs to win.

According to details, the match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe is being played at Rawalpindi Stadium. Pakistan captain Salman Agha won the toss and chose to bat first.

Batting first, Pakistan scored 195 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Babar Azam and Sahibzada Farhan were the standout batsmen, scoring 74 and 63 runs respectively.

Pakistan’s innings began with Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub opening the batting. However, Saim once again failed to play a long innings and was dismissed for just 13 runs when the team total was 29.

Sahibzada Farhan and Babar Azam then played a brilliant partnership. Farhan scored a splendid 63 off 41 balls, hitting 3 sixes and 4 fours, before getting out at a team total of 132.

Faheem Ashraf was run out, and Babar Azam fell for 74 with the team score at 163, marking Pakistan’s fourth wicket. Mohammad Nawaz added only 4 runs before being dismissed.

Newcomer Fakhar Zaman played aggressively, scoring an unbeaten 27 off 10 balls, including 3 sixes and a four. For Zimbabwe, Sikandar Raza stood out by taking two crucial wickets.

Pakistan Squad:

Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha, Usman Khan (wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim, Usman Tariq, Naseem Shah

Zimbabwe Squad:

Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe, Brandon, Sikandar Raza, Ryan, Tony, Chisenga, Brad, Tinnotenda, Richard, Wellington