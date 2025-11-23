Babar Azam equals Virat Kohli’s record for most T20I fifties

RAWALPINDI – Babar Azam has equaled former India captain Virat Kohli’s record for the most half-centuries in T20 International cricket.

During the tri-nation series match against Zimbabwe at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan batted first and scored 195 runs for 5 wickets in the allotted overs. Openers Sahibzada Farhan and Babar Azam played crucial roles, both scoring half-centuries to help Pakistan post a strong total.

Sahibzada Farhan notched his second consecutive fifty of the series, scoring 63 off 41 balls with 4 fours and 3 sixes. Fakhar Zaman played aggressively in the final overs, facing just 10 balls but hitting a four and 3 towering sixes to remain unbeaten on 27.

Babar Azam scored 74 off 52 balls with 7 fours and 2 sixes. This marks his 38th T20I fifty, equaling Virat Kohli’s previous record of 38 half-centuries.

Babar achieved these 38 fifties in 127 innings across 134 matches and has accumulated a record 4,392 runs in T20 cricket. He also holds the record for the most innings scoring 50 or more, including three centuries.

Virat Kohli scored 38 fifties in 117 innings across 125 matches, with just one century. Rohit Sharma is third with 32 fifties, Mohammad Rizwan is fourth with 30, and Australia’s former opener David Warner is fifth with 28.

Babar Azam also holds the record for the most boundaries in T20 cricket, hitting 464 fours. Ireland’s Paul Stirling ranks second with 430 fours, Rohit Sharma third with 383, and Virat Kohli fifth with 363.