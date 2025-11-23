iPhone 17 Pro Max color coming off with wet wipes; Is Apple to Blame?

KARACHI – iPhone 17 Pro Max in Cosmic Orange remained eye-candy, with its bold color becoming a major USP. But the very feature that makes it stand out is now causing trouble for users as reports emerge of the finish fading or wiping off with everyday cleaning.

Internet is on fire after social-media user claimed that iPhone 17 Pro Max Cosmic Orange literally lost its color when he wiped it with a few wet wipes. The user shared jaw-dropping pictures showing bright orange streak on tissue, while phone’s body displayed faded blotches, and within hours, the post exploded across the internet.

Some users mocked it, calling it the “budget spray-paint edition.” Another joked, “Apple should just write on the box: Do NOT clean with anything except air!

Is this Apple’s manufacturing flaw? some users asked or careless cleaning? Or is the new Cosmic Orange finish truly so fragile that the wrong wipe can melt it like watercolor?

Apple offered no official comment, intensifying the frenzy. But experts and available data reveal an important twist:

The color is not actually peeling off like paint. However, multiple users have reported the finish turning pinkish or faded during cleaning.

Reports of fading are real, but most experts say the culprit is harsh cleaning, not a design disaster. Apple’s factory finish does not rub off on its own under normal conditions.

Avoid hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, bleach, and harsh chemicals entirely. Don’t leave the phone in strong sunlight for long periods.