Pakistan clinches IBSF Snooker World Cup Team Championship

Pakistan won the IBSF Snooker World Cup Team Championship on Sunday, staging a remarkable comeback from a 2-1 deficit to defeat Hong Kong China 2 by 3-2 in a best-of-five final.

The victorious Pakistani duo — former world champion Muhammad Asif and Asjad Iqbal — delivered two outstanding century breaks in the deciding stages to secure the title. Hong Kong’s team featured Chau Hon Man and Nansen Wan.

Hong Kong opened the scoring with Chau Hon Man defeating Asjad Iqbal 94–0, including an 85 break. Pakistan responded in the second singles frame as Asif produced an impressive 82 break to beat Nansen Wan 95–17. Hong Kong then regained the lead in the doubles frame, 84–41, putting Pakistan on the back foot at 2–1.

The tide turned in the reverse singles. Asif’s flawless 100 break overcame Chau Hon Man 100–36, leveling the match 2–2. In the decisive frame, Iqbal rose to the occasion, compiling a superb 104 break to defeat Nansen Wan 104–0, completing Pakistan’s comeback.

The final frame scores read: 0–94 (85), 95 (82)–17, 41–84, 100 (100)–36, 104 (104)–0.

This victory adds another milestone to Asif’s illustrious career, marking his seventh world title: three team world championships, three individual world titles, and one World Masters crown.