USD to PKR Exchange Rate – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham Update in Pakistan – 14 August 2025

By News Desk
9:05 am | Aug 14, 2025

KARACHI – Currency exchange rates in Pakistan show slight fluctuations, with major currencies like US Dollar (USD)  Buying rate stands at Rs284.1, Selling Rs285.6

Euro (EUR): Buying Rs330.3, Selling Rs332.3, UK Pound Sterling (GBP): Buying Rs380.65, Selling Rs382.85 UAE Dirham (AED): Buying Rs77.3, Selling Rs77.55, Saudi Riyal (SAR): Buying Rs75.75, Selling Rs76.05

Other notable currencies include Australian Dollar at Rs184.1/189.1, Canadian Dollar at Rs205.1/210.1, and the Japanese Yen at Rs1.9/2. Kuwaiti Dinar remains the strongest in the market, trading at Rs918.35 for buying and Rs926.45 for selling.

Pak rupee continues to face pressure amid global economic uncertainty, but the exchange rates remain relatively stable as compared to previous weeks.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 284.1 285.6
Euro EUR 330.3 332.3
UK Pound Sterling GBP 380.65 382.85
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.3 77.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.75 76.05
Australian Dollar AUD 184.1 189.1
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.65 754.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.1 210.1
China Yuan CNY 39.2 39.6
Danish Krone DKK 43.6 44
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.95 36.3
Indian Rupee INR 3.13 3.22
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 918.35 926.45
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.5 67.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 165.22 167.22
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.32 27.62
Omani Riyal OMR 736.3 738.8
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.25 77.95
Singapore Dollar SGD 219.2 224.2
Swedish Krona SEK 29.1 29.4
Swiss Franc CHF 348.5 351.25
Thai Baht THB 8.65 8.8
   
The writer is a staff member.

