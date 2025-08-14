USD to PKR Exchange Rate – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham Update in Pakistan – 14 August 2025

KARACHI – Currency exchange rates in Pakistan show slight fluctuations, with major currencies like US Dollar (USD) Buying rate stands at Rs284.1, Selling Rs285.6

Euro (EUR): Buying Rs330.3, Selling Rs332.3, UK Pound Sterling (GBP): Buying Rs380.65, Selling Rs382.85 UAE Dirham (AED): Buying Rs77.3, Selling Rs77.55, Saudi Riyal (SAR): Buying Rs75.75, Selling Rs76.05

Other notable currencies include Australian Dollar at Rs184.1/189.1, Canadian Dollar at Rs205.1/210.1, and the Japanese Yen at Rs1.9/2. Kuwaiti Dinar remains the strongest in the market, trading at Rs918.35 for buying and Rs926.45 for selling.

Pak rupee continues to face pressure amid global economic uncertainty, but the exchange rates remain relatively stable as compared to previous weeks.