Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Gold Price Daily Updates – 14 August 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan stand at Rs358,100 per tola after slight meagre mid week. The price of 10 grams of gold also fell by Rs171, reaching Rs307,013.

City Gold Silver Karachi Rs358,100 Rs4,013 Lahore Rs358,100 Rs4,013 Islamabad Rs358,100 Rs4,013 Peshawar Rs358,100 Rs4,013 Quetta Rs358,100 Rs4,013

This month, gold prices showed minor fluctuations. On 4th August, gold was priced at Rs359,500 per tola, which fell to Rs358,000 the next day. Prices rose midweek, peaking at Rs362,700 on 8th August, before gradually declining to Rs358,800 by 11th August.

Gold prices experienced both increases and decreases during the week, the overall trend was slightly downward by the week’s close.