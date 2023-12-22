ECP deprives PTI of bat symbol ahead of General Election 2024

Declaring the intra-party elections null and void, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ruled on Friday that former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would not be allowed to retain its electoral symbol of ‘bat’ for the February 8 general election.
The ECP announced the reserved verdict a day after the Peshawar High Court (PHC) directed it to decide on PTI’s intra-party polls and electoral symbol by today in “accordance with the law”.
The development came hours after PTI representatives met ECP officials after the Supreme Court’s order for the ECP to address the party’s concerns regarding a lack of a level playing field in the run up to the general elections of February 8, 2024. According to the PTI, the ECP had assured its delegation that it would address its grievances.
Setting a new precedence, the ECP had taken notice of the PTI’s intra-party in which Barrister Gohar Ali Khan was easily elected as the party’s new chairman. The polls were held on December 3, days after the ECP declared as null and void the intra-party polls held in June 2022, giving the PTI 20 days to hold fresh elections or be ready to become ineligible for the poll symbol.
Pakistani rupee registered further gains against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal, and other foreign currencies in the open market on Friday.
On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 282.4 for buying and 285.15 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 359 for buying, and 362.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 December 2023
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.4
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|309.5
|312.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.7
|78.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.89
|753.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|911.82
|920.82
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.66
|61.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.49
|736.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.86
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.98
|325.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed decline in local market despite upward trend in international market.
On Friday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,000, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,900.
In international market, the precious yellow metal increased saw big jump of $16.75 to reach $2,048.
Bullion remained volatile in Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Karachi
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Quetta
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Attock
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Multan
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.