Search

PakistanTop News

ECP deprives PTI of bat symbol ahead of General Election 2024

Web Desk
11:54 PM | 22 Dec, 2023
PTI electoral symbol bat
Source: File photo

Declaring the intra-party elections null and void, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ruled on Friday that former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would not be allowed to retain its electoral symbol of ‘bat’ for the February 8 general election.

The ECP announced the reserved verdict a day after the Peshawar High Court (PHC) directed it to decide on PTI’s intra-party polls and electoral symbol by today in “accordance with the law”.

The development came hours after PTI representatives met ECP officials after the Supreme Court’s order for the ECP to address the party’s concerns regarding a lack of a level playing field in the run up to the general elections of February 8, 2024. According to the PTI, the ECP had assured its delegation that it would address its grievances.

Setting a new precedence, the ECP had taken notice of the PTI’s intra-party in which Barrister Gohar Ali Khan was easily elected as the party’s new chairman. The polls were held on December 3, days after the ECP declared as null and void the intra-party polls held in June 2022, giving the PTI 20 days to hold fresh elections or be ready to become ineligible for the poll symbol.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:15 PM | 22 Dec, 2023

Complete draw schedule of all prize bonds in Pakistan for 2024 ...

06:37 PM | 22 Dec, 2023

Elections 2024: Imran Khan files nomination papers to contest from ...

04:41 PM | 22 Dec, 2023

Transgender person files nomination papers to contest election 2024 ...

02:29 PM | 22 Dec, 2023

Govt extends deadline for Hajj 2024 applications again

12:32 PM | 22 Dec, 2023

Market timings revised in Lahore ahead of Christmas

11:18 AM | 22 Dec, 2023

Election Commission of Pakistan extends nomination papers submission ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:54 PM | 22 Dec, 2023

ECP deprives PTI of bat symbol ahead of General Election 2024

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 22 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 22nd December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee recovers further against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check today's forex rates

Pakistani rupee registered further gains against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal, and other foreign currencies in the open market on Friday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 282.4 for buying and 285.15 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 359 for buying, and 362.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.4 285.15
Euro EUR 309.5 312.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.7 78.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.89 753.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.4 41.8
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 911.82 920.82
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.66 61.26
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.83 177.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.98 27.28
Omani Riyal OMR 728.49 736.49
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.81 78.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.56 27.86
Swiss Franc CHF 322.98 325.48
Thai Bhat THB 8.12 8.27

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices fall in Pakistan; Check today gold price - 22 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed decline in local market despite upward trend in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 22 December 2023

On Friday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,000, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,900.

In international market, the precious yellow metal increased saw big jump of $16.75 to reach $2,048.

Bullion remained volatile in Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Karachi PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Islamabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Peshawar PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Quetta PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Sialkot PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Attock PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Gujranwala PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Jehlum PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Multan PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Bahawalpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Gujrat PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Nawabshah PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Chakwal PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Hyderabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Nowshehra PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Sargodha PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Faisalabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Mirpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: