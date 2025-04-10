Pakistan decides to block passports of citizens deported from foreign countries

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed the authorities concerned to block passports of Pakistani citizens deported from foreign countries.

He issued the instruction during his visit to the Directorate of Immigration and Passports. He instructed the department to promptly finalise the legal matters related to the new conditions for obtaining a passport.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that the new conditions would help preventing beggars from travelling abroad and curbing illegal immigration.

The minister also inspected the newly installed 6 MRP (Machine Readable Passport) and 2 e-passport machines.

Mohsin Naqvi also met with the German team that came to Pakistan for the installation of the machines and said that these new machines will enhance the capacity of the passport office.

Director General of Passports, Mustafa Jamal Qazi, briefed the interior minister that a mobile app will soon be launched for the convenience of citizens.