Pak Pm Leaves For Belarus To Expand Cooperation With Eastern Europe

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif embarked on two-day official visit to Belarus, where he will interact with President Aleksandr Lukashenko and other top officials.

Sharif’s visit to a European nation marks another step in strengthening bilateral ties between Islamabad and Minsk. During the visit, the premier will review progress in areas of mutual interest, including trade, economic cooperation, and cultural exchanges.

Sharif and Belarusian President Lukashenko are expected to unk multiple agreements aimed at enhancing their collaboration further. The visit comes after a series of high-level engagements, including the 8th Session of the Joint Ministerial Commission in February this year, which have laid a solid foundation for these discussions.

Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, and senior members of the Prime Minister’s office also accompanied the PM.

Prime Minister’s visit follows the official visit of Belarusian President Lukashenko to Pakistan in November last year, highlighting the growing diplomatic ties between the two nations.