FO reacts to reports of UAE visa ban on Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan has clarified that there is no complete ban on Pakistanis for visas of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He gave the statement while addressing a weekly press briefing. He said the government has seen reports of student visa suspensions in the US, adding that they are in contact with the American authorities on the matter.

Khan emphasized that Pakistan shares significant relations with Afghanistan, adding that special envoy held discussion on various topics during his visit to Kabul.

Regarding reports of negotiations between provincial governments and Afghanistan, he said the terms of reference (TORs) for such talks would be reviewed.

Earlier this week, UAE Ambassador announced that Pakistanis can now apply for a 5-year multiple-entry visa, after ending previous issues that had led to visa rejections for many nationals.

The new move offers the latest opportunity for Pakistanis amid period of heightened scrutiny and difficulties surrounding visa approvals. UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi made an announcement fora 5-year tourist visa allows Pakistani citizens to visit the UAE multiple times without the need for a local sponsor or host, providing greater flexibility for frequent travelers.

This change comes after several months of heightened scrutiny from UAE authorities, who had increased vetting procedures for Pakistani nationals due to concerns over criminal activities, including begging.