Suzuki Alto, Cultus, Swift Updated Prices and Taxes in Pakistan April 2025

Suzuki Cars Prices in Pakistan 2025 Variants Price Alto VXR Upgraded 2,827,000 Alto VXR-AGS Upgraded 2,989,000 Alto VXL-AGS Upgraded 3,140,000 Cultus VXR 3,858,000 Cultus VXL 4,244,000 Cultus VXL-AGS 4,546,000 Swift GL 4,336,000 Swift GL (CVT) 4,560,000 Swift GLX (CVT) 4,719,000 Swift GLX (CVT) Two Tone 4,719,000 Taxes Models Filer Non-Filer Alto VXR 14,135 42,405 Alto VXR-AGS 14,945 44,835 Alto VXL-AGS 15,700 47,100 Cultus VXR 38,580 115,740 Cultus VXL 42,440 127,320 Cultus VXL-AGS 45,460 136,380 Swift GL 65,040 195,120 Swift GL (CVT) 68,400 205,200 Swift GLX (CVT) 70,785 212,355 Swift GLX (CVT) Two Tone 70,785 212,355

he Suzuki Swift, another key player in the company’s lineup, is also praised for its performance, even though its design is considered less modern compared to newer models in the market. Despite these criticisms, Suzuki’s cars continue to enjoy strong sales due to their practicality, cost-effectiveness, and the strong brand loyalty the company has built over the years.

However, Suzuki has faced challenges with rising prices, especially with a price increase of up to Rs1.2 lac on some top variants, and an overhaul in tax structures. This price hike has increased the financial burden on buyers, especially non-filers, who now face higher taxes ranging between Rs11,655 and Rs47,100 depending on the variant.

Despite the rising costs and concerns over vehicle quality and outdated designs, Suzuki’s reputation for affordability, low maintenance, and fuel efficiency has ensured it remains a dominant player in the local automotive market, continuing to lead sales in Pakistan.