Suzuki Alto, Cultus, Swift Updated Prices and Taxes in Pakistan April 2025

Pak Suzuki continues to lead four-wheeler market in Pakistan, with entry level models like Alto, and Cultus driving company’s strong performance, despite being lower in quality compared to newer competitors. Suzuki’s affordability actually make its cars popular among Pakistani consumers.
Alto remains a top contender in the budget-friendly segment. Its low maintenance costs, fuel efficiency, and competitive pricing make it an ideal choice for small families and daily commuters despite its 660cc engine and relatively old design. Cultus, while considered by some to be outdated in terms of design and features, remains a reliable and affordable option for those looking for a compact family car.
Suzuki Cars Prices in Pakistan 2025
|Variants
|Price
|Alto VXR Upgraded
|2,827,000
|Alto VXR-AGS Upgraded
|2,989,000
|Alto VXL-AGS Upgraded
|3,140,000
|Cultus VXR
|3,858,000
|Cultus VXL
|4,244,000
|Cultus VXL-AGS
|4,546,000
|Swift GL
|4,336,000
|Swift GL (CVT)
|4,560,000
|Swift GLX (CVT)
|4,719,000
|Swift GLX (CVT) Two Tone
|4,719,000
Taxes
|Models
|Filer
|Non-Filer
|Alto VXR
|14,135
|42,405
|Alto VXR-AGS
|14,945
|44,835
|Alto VXL-AGS
|15,700
|47,100
|Cultus VXR
|38,580
|115,740
|Cultus VXL
|42,440
|127,320
|Cultus VXL-AGS
|45,460
|136,380
|Swift GL
|65,040
|195,120
|Swift GL (CVT)
|68,400
|205,200
|Swift GLX (CVT)
|70,785
|212,355
|Swift GLX (CVT) Two Tone
|70,785
|212,355
he Suzuki Swift, another key player in the company’s lineup, is also praised for its performance, even though its design is considered less modern compared to newer models in the market. Despite these criticisms, Suzuki’s cars continue to enjoy strong sales due to their practicality, cost-effectiveness, and the strong brand loyalty the company has built over the years.
However, Suzuki has faced challenges with rising prices, especially with a price increase of up to Rs1.2 lac on some top variants, and an overhaul in tax structures. This price hike has increased the financial burden on buyers, especially non-filers, who now face higher taxes ranging between Rs11,655 and Rs47,100 depending on the variant.
Despite the rising costs and concerns over vehicle quality and outdated designs, Suzuki’s reputation for affordability, low maintenance, and fuel efficiency has ensured it remains a dominant player in the local automotive market, continuing to lead sales in Pakistan.