By News Desk
1:35 pm | Apr 10, 2025
Suzuki Alto Cultus Swift Updated Prices And Taxes In Pakistan April 2025

Pak Suzuki continues to lead four-wheeler market in Pakistan, with entry level models like Alto, and Cultus driving company’s strong performance, despite being lower in quality compared to newer competitors. Suzuki’s affordability actually make its cars popular among Pakistani consumers.

Alto remains a top contender in the budget-friendly segment. Its low maintenance costs, fuel efficiency, and competitive pricing make it an ideal choice for small families and daily commuters despite its 660cc engine and relatively old design. Cultus, while considered by some to be outdated in terms of design and features, remains a reliable and affordable option for those looking for a compact family car.

Suzuki Cars Prices in Pakistan 2025

Variants Price
Alto VXR Upgraded  2,827,000
Alto VXR-AGS Upgraded  2,989,000
Alto VXL-AGS Upgraded  3,140,000
Cultus VXR 3,858,000
Cultus VXL 4,244,000
Cultus VXL-AGS 4,546,000
Swift GL 4,336,000
Swift GL (CVT) 4,560,000
Swift GLX (CVT) 4,719,000
Swift GLX (CVT) Two Tone 4,719,000

Taxes

Models Filer Non-Filer
Alto VXR  14,135 42,405
Alto VXR-AGS  14,945 44,835
Alto VXL-AGS  15,700 47,100
Cultus VXR 38,580 115,740
Cultus VXL 42,440 127,320
Cultus VXL-AGS 45,460 136,380
Swift GL 65,040 195,120
Swift GL (CVT) 68,400 205,200
Swift GLX (CVT) 70,785 212,355
Swift GLX (CVT) Two Tone 70,785 212,355

he Suzuki Swift, another key player in the company’s lineup, is also praised for its performance, even though its design is considered less modern compared to newer models in the market. Despite these criticisms, Suzuki’s cars continue to enjoy strong sales due to their practicality, cost-effectiveness, and the strong brand loyalty the company has built over the years.

However, Suzuki has faced challenges with rising prices, especially with a price increase of up to Rs1.2 lac on some top variants, and an overhaul in tax structures. This price hike has increased the financial burden on buyers, especially non-filers, who now face higher taxes ranging between Rs11,655 and Rs47,100 depending on the variant.

Despite the rising costs and concerns over vehicle quality and outdated designs, Suzuki’s reputation for affordability, low maintenance, and fuel efficiency has ensured it remains a dominant player in the local automotive market, continuing to lead sales in Pakistan.

