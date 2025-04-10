Baisakhi 2025: Pakistan opens doors to Largest Ever Sikh Pilgrim delegation

LAHORE – The government of Pakistan sets another heartwarming gesture of religious harmony by issuing visas to 6,500 Sikh pilgrims for the annual Baisakhi festival 2025.

With record visa issuance, more than 6,000 Indian Sikhs will travel to Pakistan as Islamabad doubles quota to boost religious tourism. Many of these pilgrims have already started landing through Wagah border, where they received a warm welcome from officials of the Punjab government and the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).

Sikh guests were welcomed with flowers, refreshments, and cooling beverages amid scorching hear. Students lined up to present bouquets, creating a festive and inclusive atmosphere.

The visiting members hailed Pakistan’s move to issue additional visas to accommodate the large number of guests. Police, Rangers, and other security personnel have been deployed to ensure a safe and smooth stay for the pilgrims.

Additional Secretary Shrines Saifullah Khokhar confirmed that arrangements have been made for transportation, meals (langar), medical facilities, and comfortable accommodation during the pilgrims’ stay.