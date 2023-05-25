Nation will not forgive those involved in harming martyrs' dignity, says COAS Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said on Thursday the nation will neither forgive nor forget those involved in desecrating memorials of martyrs and harming their dignity, making it clear that such acts will never be tolerated.

The Army Chief stated this while addressing policemen and relatives of the martyrs of police during his visit to Police Lines Islamabad in connection with Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan.

Gen Asim Munir said what happened on 9th May is extremely regrettable and condemnable.

Pakistan Army, police, and law enforcement agencies are symbols of the state and a defence line that does not hesitate in rendering any sacrifice for the dignity of the country and nation.

COAS conveyed to the families of the martyrs that on this day, the people of Pakistan and the Pakistan Army stand and will continue to stand with the families of the martyrs of all the law enforcement agencies.

Earlier on arrival, Inspector General Islamabad Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan welcomed the Army Chief at the Police Lines.