Nation will not forgive those involved in harming martyrs' dignity, says COAS Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said on Thursday the nation will neither forgive nor forget those involved in desecrating memorials of martyrs and harming their dignity, making it clear that such acts will never be tolerated.
The Army Chief stated this while addressing policemen and relatives of the martyrs of police during his visit to Police Lines Islamabad in connection with Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan.
Gen Asim Munir said what happened on 9th May is extremely regrettable and condemnable.
Pakistan Army, police, and law enforcement agencies are symbols of the state and a defence line that does not hesitate in rendering any sacrifice for the dignity of the country and nation.
COAS conveyed to the families of the martyrs that on this day, the people of Pakistan and the Pakistan Army stand and will continue to stand with the families of the martyrs of all the law enforcement agencies.
Earlier on arrival, Inspector General Islamabad Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan welcomed the Army Chief at the Police Lines.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee started showing signs of recovery on Thursday as it gained over Rs1.18 against the US dollar in the interbank market.
Despite the trading, the local currency appreciated 0.4 percent during the opening hours of trading and was being traded at 285.95.
On Wednesday, the rupee remained largely stable against the greenback and was settled at 287.13.
As the South Asian nation faces looming economic uncertainty, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar ruled out the risk of default as PML-N stalwart assured the business community of tax relief measures in the upcoming budget.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs184,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,950.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
