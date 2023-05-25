PM Shehbaz says no difference between May 9 miscreants, terrorists  

Search

12:42 PM | 25 May, 2023
Source: File Photo

PESHAWAR – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday there was no different between those involved in May 9 attack and terrorists, saying such elements will be punished according to the law and Constitution. 

The premier was addressing a ceremony in connection with Youme-e-Takreem Shuhda at Radio Pakistan office in Peshawar, which was torched on May 9 during protests staged by PTI workers following the arrest of their party chief Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case. 

He said the miscreants set ablaze all record of over 100 years, adding that it was the building from where the world was told that Pakistan had come into being. He asserted that nations sacrificed their lives to protect their heritage.

He said Pakistan’s long-standing enemy could not think of such attacks what happened on May 9 and 10 in the country. He said perpetrators of these attacks will be punished according to the law and Constitution.

The prime minister also said it came to his knowledge that Radio Pakistan employees had not received their salaries in May, adding that he had ordered the release of funds in 48 hours.  

Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Peshawar and visited the Radio Pakistan building. The caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, the KP governor, federal ministers, including Ishaq Dar and Marriyum Aurangzeb, and others were also present on the occasion.  

May 9 attacks: New audio leak featuring PTI women leaders surfaces online

