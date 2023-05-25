PM Shehbaz says no difference between May 9 miscreants, terrorists  

PESHAWAR – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday there was no different between those involved in May 9 attack and terrorists, saying such elements will be punished according to the law and Constitution.
The premier was addressing a ceremony in connection with Youme-e-Takreem Shuhda at Radio Pakistan office in Peshawar, which was torched on May 9 during protests staged by PTI workers following the arrest of their party chief Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case.
He said the miscreants set ablaze all record of over 100 years, adding that it was the building from where the world was told that Pakistan had come into being. He asserted that nations sacrificed their lives to protect their heritage.
He said Pakistan’s long-standing enemy could not think of such attacks what happened on May 9 and 10 in the country. He said perpetrators of these attacks will be punished according to the law and Constitution.
The prime minister also said it came to his knowledge that Radio Pakistan employees had not received their salaries in May, adding that he had ordered the release of funds in 48 hours.
Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Peshawar and visited the Radio Pakistan building. The caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, the KP governor, federal ministers, including Ishaq Dar and Marriyum Aurangzeb, and others were also present on the occasion.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee started showing signs of recovery on Thursday as it gained over Rs1.18 against the US dollar in the interbank market.
Despite the trading, the local currency appreciated 0.4 percent during the opening hours of trading and was being traded at 285.95.
On Wednesday, the rupee remained largely stable against the greenback and was settled at 287.13.
As the South Asian nation faces looming economic uncertainty, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar ruled out the risk of default as PML-N stalwart assured the business community of tax relief measures in the upcoming budget.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs184,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,950.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Karachi
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Islamabad
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Peshawar
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Quetta
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Sialkot
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Attock
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Gujranwala
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Jehlum
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Multan
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Gujrat
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Nawabshah
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Chakwal
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Hyderabad
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Nowshehra
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Sargodha
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Faisalabad
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Mirpur
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
