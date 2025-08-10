Lahore Parking Company goes paperless

LAHORE – The Lahore Parking Company (LPC) is set to implement a paperless system as part of its digital transformation initiative.

According to officials, all routine correspondence at the company will be conducted through the E-File Automation System (e-FAS). Logins will be created for both officers and staff to operate the system effectively.

To ensure smooth implementation, the company will seek assistance from the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for further staff training.

The officials further stated that the e-FAS system will help save time and costs while being environmentally friendly and secure. With e-FAS, official correspondence can be managed anytime and from anywhere, making the process more efficient.

After the implementation of the e-FAS system, manual files and correspondence will be eliminated, as the Chief Secretary has declared the use of e-FAS mandatory for all institutions and departments.