Dead woman appointed to Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority by Education Ministry

LAHORE – A major blunder left Federal Ministry of Education officials embarrassed, as woman who died in June was appointed in the Authority shared in August 2025.

A notification issued for appointments to Rehmatul-lil-Alameen wa Khatam-un-Nabiyyin (S.A.W) Authority shockingly included name of Dr. Farkhanda Zia, who passed away over six weeks earlier on June 22, 2025.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s office and the Ministry of Education reportedly had no knowledge of Dr. Zia’s death when they approved and issued the appointment list.

Sources reveal that the appointment summary was submitted while Dr. Zia was still alive, but the Chairman of the Authority failed to inform the Ministry about her demise, an oversight that questions communication within this important institution.

Ministry of Education admitted blunder and said list would have been immediately corrected. Now, a new panel is being hurriedly prepared to replace late Dr. Farakhanda Zia and resubmitted for approval.

This lapse exposes flaws in vetting and notification process, sparking outrage and calls for accountability at the highest levels of government.