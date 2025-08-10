Ex-Military officials among Dozen arrested in Bahria Town Crackdown, journalist claims

ISLAMABAD – Unprecedented crackdown on Pakistan’s largest private housing scheme Bahria Town plunged the housing sector into turmoil, leaving tens of thousands of residents and investors looking for answers amid arrests, asset seizures, and legal proceedings against the property giant.

Investigative journalist Zahid Ghoskori revealed that a dozen key figures, including four retired army officials, have been arrested in connection with the ongoing probe. Additionally, several high-profile individuals were reportedly stopped from leaving the country at airports amid the intensifying clampdown. However, the identities of those detained and offloaded from travel remain undisclosed as official investigations continue.

This sweeping operation generated widespread uncertainty across real estate sector, causing alarm among millions of local and overseas investors who pushed major funds into Bahria Town projects. The crackdown also cast shadow on overseas Pakistanis, many of whom are now under increased scrutiny.

Amid back to back developments, Pakistan’s property market experienced unusual decline in recent weeks. Assets that were trading for millions only weeks ago have seen a rapid decline in value. The market is currently flooded with sellers, while buyer interest has sharply vanished, showing growing apprehension about stability.

Those familiar with development warn that this situation could lead to further destabilization unless clear and transparent resolutions are presented. Residents and investors alike await official statements and reassurance as the investigations proceed.