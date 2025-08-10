Islamabad’s Madani Mosque demolished amid Crackdown on illegal buildings

ISLAMABAD – Capital Development Authority (CDA) advanced operation to demolish illegal mosques across the metropolis, starting with Madani Mosque located near Rawal Dam on Murree Road.

This mosque was one of over hundred premises identified by authorities for violating construction regulations. The demolition drive comes after issuance of notices to more than 100 unauthorized mosques in capital.

While CDA attempted similar operations in the past, these efforts were frequently stopped after demolition of one or two mosques due to concerns over public order. Among mosques marked for demolition, some are situated in less populated areas with minimal congregations, while others are longstanding establishments within densely populated neighborhoods.

Law enforcement officials have been deployed at site of the demolished mosque to maintain peace or to avoid any untoward incidents during the ongoing operation.

CDA stressed commitment to enforcing building regulations and urban planning laws, aiming to balance religious freedoms with lawful land use.