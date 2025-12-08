Viral video shows ‘alcohol’ being served publicly at wedding in Pakistan

KARACHI – A video circulating on social media has sparked debate after it showed a wedding reception where guests were being served alcohol.

In the footage, one man is seen carrying a cartoon, while another places liquor bottles on the tables.

The video was shared by a Twitter user named Fatima PTI, who has a significant following on the platform. However, the authenticity of the video has not been independently verified.

In the comments section, one user speculated, “Maybe it’s a Hindu or Christian family?” while another expressed disappointment, writing, “Such hospitality is regrettable.”

شادی میں مہمانوں کی شراب سے تواضع کی جا رہی ہے ۔۔۔ پاکستان کس طرف جا رہا 🙄 pic.twitter.com/bimJccLsVH — Fatima PTI (@FatimaPTI_IK) December 8, 2025

The video has ignited discussions on social media regarding the growing trends at weddings in Pakistan and the public’s reaction to such practices.

In Pakistan, alcohol consumption is largely banned under the Prohibition (Enforcement of Hadd) Order, 1979, which prohibits Muslims from producing, selling, possessing, or consuming alcohol, with harsh penalties, including imprisonment and corporal punishment.

However, non-Muslim citizens are allowed limited access to alcohol for religious purposes through a permit system.