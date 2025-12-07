Curtain Raiser Launched for Reconnect Arts’ Modern Interpretation of Iqbal

LAHORE – Reconnect Arts on Saturday unveiled the curtain raiser of its upcoming project Az Khawab-e-Giran Kheez, a multi-disciplinary immersive experience aimed at reintroducing Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s philosophy to Pakistan’s youth through contemporary artistic expression.

Blending theatre, live music, singing and advanced digital visualisation, the initiative seeks to reinterpret Iqbal’s poetry for a new generation. Speaking at the launch, Reconnect Arts Director Faisal Sherjan said the project aims to reach 100 million young Pakistanis with Iqbal’s message.

“Our goal is to present Iqbal in a language and medium that today’s youth understand,” he said. “Through a fusion of arts and technology, we want to reignite curiosity, inspiration and self-discovery among young people.”

The main immersive event is scheduled for April 2026. Ahead of the launch, a nationwide youth-engagement campaign will run from January to March 2026, featuring competitions, workshops and creative challenges across educational institutions and digital platforms to involve budding talent in music, theatre, spoken word and visual arts.

Senator Waleed Iqbal, who attended the event as chief guest, lauded the initiative for making Iqbal’s thought relevant to contemporary times. “Connecting Iqbal to the youth is essential for shaping our nation’s future,” he said. “This project has the potential to revive an intellectual tradition rooted in selfhood, courage and creativity.”

The project marks a significant effort to bridge the gap between classical literature and modern storytelling, using immersive techniques to revive cultural consciousness and engage younger audiences.

Reconnect Arts is a creative initiative dedicated to using contemporary art forms and digital media to reconnect youth with Pakistan’s literary, cultural and philosophical heritage.