11-year-old caught driving coach in Karachi, owner fined Rs50,000

KARACHI – After a photo of a minor driver at the steering wheel of a coach went viral in the Defence area, the traffic police took action and issued another major challan.

Police officials took notice of the incident and, taking action against the coach owner, issued the city’s second major challan.

According to the traffic police, an e-challan of Rs. 50,000 has been sent to the bus owner for allowing underage driving.

Police said that in the video and photos, an 11 to 12-year-old child is clearly seen driving a passenger coach on DHA roads.

Traffic police officials stated that allowing children to drive heavy vehicles is a serious negligence, and further investigation into the matter is ongoing.