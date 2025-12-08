TikTok star Aila Malik’s video with KP Governor Kundi goes viral

PESHAWAR – Pakistani TikTok star Aila Malik is making headlines after a video of her with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi went viral on social media.

In the video, Aila is seen casually roaming inside the Governor House, taking photos, and even posing for a selfie with the governor. She was dressed in a light blue pant-coat paired with a white shirt.

The video has sparked a wave of criticism on social media, with many questioning how TikTok stars gain access to such high-security places.

One user wrote, “How do they have access to these locations?” while another simply remarked, “Sab mayaa hai” (Everything is a show).

حریم شاہ کے دفتر خارجہ میں خالی کرسیوں اور پاوں کی ٹھوکر سے درواز کھولنے کی وڈیو پر بہت تنقید کی گئی، اب پیش خدمت ہے ایک نئی ٹک ٹاکر گورنر فیصل کنڈی کے ساتھ وڈیو بنا رہی ہے، اہم سوال یہ ہے کہ یہ بڑے عہدوں پر بیٹھے افراد تک کیسے پہنچ جاتی ہیں۔ ؟ pic.twitter.com/w0iFcjjmS9 — Nadir Baloch (@BalochNadir5) December 7, 2025

Some users also recalled a similar controversy when TikTok star Hareem Shah was caught making videos inside the Foreign Office in Islamabad.

The incident has raised concerns about the level of access granted to influencers and the appropriateness of their presence in official spaces.