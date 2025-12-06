Shweta Tiwari, 45, turns heads in bold off-shoulder photoshoot; see Viral Pictures

MUMBAI – TV diva Shweta Tiwari is proving once again that age is just a number. At 45 years old and proud mother of two, the actress continues to captivate fans with her effortless beauty, flawless fitness, and impeccable style. Her latest photoshoot has left social media buzzing, with many even saying she outshines her own daughter, Palak.

In her recent Instagram post, Bigg Boss 4 winner can be seen flaunting her toned figure in a printed off-shoulder midi dress. The chic design perfectly highlights her shoulders and collarbones, adding a touch of glamour that only Shweta can carry with such elegance.

Keeping her look minimal yet striking, she paired the dress with subtle eye makeup, nude lipstick, and loose flowing hair, letting her natural charm take center stage. Every pose she strikes radiates confidence, making each picture a captivating masterpiece.

Tiwari’s latest photoshoot shows her timeless beauty, style, and confidence, proving that true glamour only gets better with age. Fans are already calling it one of her most stunning looks yet.