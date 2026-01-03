Pak Deputy PM Dar engages Gulf, Turkish Leaders amid Regional Developments

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar held key telephonic conversations with top leaders from United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, signaling Pakistan’s active engagement in fostering regional stability and cooperation.

Dar spoke with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during which both leaders extensively discussed the current regional situation. They expressed satisfaction over recent positive developments and emphasized that tangible, constructive results have emerged through dialogue and diplomacy, reflecting a commitment to sustained regional progress.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah also contacted Senator Ishaq Dar. Their discussions focused on recent regional developments, joint efforts for peace and stability, and deepening bilateral cooperation. Both leaders reaffirmed the importance of collaborative strategies to strengthen regional security and mutual interests.

Furthering his diplomatic outreach, Senator Ishaq Dar held detailed conversation with Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and two sides exchanged views on rapidly changing regional landscape and praised serious efforts of all parties to resolve challenges through dialogue and diplomacy.

Both leaders stressed desire to enhance Pakistan-Turkey bilateral cooperation across all sectors of mutual interest, including trade, technology, tourism, and information technology. They agreed to maintain close contact to further solidify fraternal ties and achieve shared objectives.

These consecutive high-level talks highlight Pakistan’s proactive role in regional diplomacy, underscoring the country’s commitment to peace, stability, and strengthened international partnerships amid a dynamic geopolitical environment.