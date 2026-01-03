Pakistan opens door for dual citizenship in Germany; full details here

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan officially approved dual citizenship for its citizens living in Germany, passing on relief to thousands of overseas Pakistanis who have long faced uncertainty over their legal status.

Under new policy, Pakistanis in Germany who acquire German citizenship will no longer be forced to surrender their Pakistani nationality. The decision comes under Pakistan Citizenship Act 1951 and follows expansion of country’s dual nationality policy.

Berlin has now been added to list of 21 countries where Pakistanis can enjoy dual citizenship, joining nations like United States, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, France, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Ireland, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Egypt, Jordan, and others.

A senior official at Bureau of Immigration and Overseas Employment said, “This move is in the interest of Pakistani citizens in Germany. Now, Pakistanis acquiring German citizenship can retain their Pakistani nationality without compromise.” Officials stressed that this decision is entirely based on Pakistan’s own laws and policies; it does not require any changes to German legislation.

The move is expected to stabilize Pakistani community in Germany, allowing them permanent legal status, better job opportunities, and social security, while also preserving property, inheritance, and other civil rights in Pakistan.

Currently, Germany hosts large and organized Pakistanis of over 150,000 people, many of whom arrived in past two decades through education, employment, and family reunification programs. The country’s industrial and technological economy has fueled a significant rise in skilled Pakistani youth seeking work and opportunities.

Pakistani professionals are now key players in fields such as I.T, engineering, mechanical and electrical industries, automotive, nursing, healthcare, research, university teaching, and technical trades. Additionally, Pakistanis are prominent in food delivery, logistics, transport, and construction sectors, earning a reputation as a reliable and disciplined workforce.

Across major cities like Berlin, Hamburg, Frankfurt, Munich, Cologne, and Düsseldorf, Pakistani-owned restaurants, supermarkets, logistics companies, taxi services, import-export businesses, IT startups, and small-to-medium enterprises thrive. Experts note that these businesses not only strengthen local economies but also boost trade relations between Germany and Pakistan.

Bureau of Immigration emphasized that dual nationality arrangements protect overseas Pakistanis’ legal and economic rights, maintain their ties with Pakistan, and encourage long-term investment. Officials said this step will increase community confidence, promote investment, and create stability, particularly for those who previously hesitated to make major business or personal decisions due to citizenship restrictions.