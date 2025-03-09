Germany announces major visa policy changes for Pakistani applicants

The German Consulate in Karachi has revised its passport collection hours to accommodate Pakistani applicants observing Ramadan. According to an official statement, passport collection will be available from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM, Monday to Thursday, throughout the holy month. The regular schedule will resume after Eid-ul-Fitr, expected around March 31, 2025.

This adjustment aligns with broader policy changes implemented across the public and private sectors in Pakistan during Ramadan, ensuring applicants’ convenience.

US Embassy Updates Visa Appointment System

Meanwhile, the United States Embassy has modified its online visa appointment system. Under the new procedure, applicants must first create a profile before scheduling their visa appointments.

The announcement coincides with reports suggesting that the Trump administration is considering imposing stricter travel restrictions on several countries, including Pakistan. While an official statement is expected next week, analysts speculate that the White House may enforce tighter entry requirements for Pakistani nationals applying for US visas.

Stay tuned for further updates as policy changes unfold.