Maldives debates imposing travel ban on Israeli citizens as Gaza conflict continues

MALE - In a move reflecting growing international tensions, Maldives is exploring the option to impose a travel ban on Israeli citizens.
In this regard, a member of the parliament has proposed an amendment to the Immigration Act aiming to sanction Tel Aviv in response to Israel's recent military actions in the Gaza Strip.
Mohamed Nasheed Abdulla's proposal comes in the aftermath of the violence that has left over 12,000 Palestinians dead as a result of the violence unleashed by Israel; the aggression continues despite requests by the United Nations (UN) and rights groups.
Maldives, like other Muslim countries, is calling on Israel to end the war and cease the humanitarian crisis that has unfolded as a result of violence leaving over 5000 children dead.
Although the proposal is yet to be approved or rejected, the growing tension and failure to achieve a ceasefire is prompting countries, especially Muslim countries to impose sanctions on Israel as the United Nations' calls in this regard have proven to be futile.
As the war continues, hospitals in northern Gaza are now completely out of service as per the Ministry of Health of Palestine. Ashraf al-Qudra, Gaza’s health ministry spokesperson confirmed that the occupancy rate in Gaza's hospitals has reached over 100 percent.
There have been worrying developments with each passing day. Gaza’s health ministry said on Monday that at least 12 Palestinians were killed besides those injured by attacks on the hospital funded by Jakarta; the facility is currently surrounded by Israeli tanks.
The WHO - which is underscoring the need for the provision of basic health facilities in the region - said that due to the ongoing situation regarding the hospital, the lives of those with severe injuries were at risk.
The conflict that erupted in the first week of October might be reaching an end as Hamas officials are expected to approach a truce agreement with Israel as confirmed by Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Palestinian group.
The exact details are still unknown but sources say Qataris playing the role of a mediator and soon announcements may be made.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee continues to recover losses against US dollar and other currencies as the government reaches staff level agreement with International Monetary Fund board for the disbursement of second tranche of bailout funds.
On Tuesday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 286.1 for buying and 289.15 for selling.
Euro saw a huge raise and the price stands at 312 for buying and 315 for selling. British Pound alos moves up and hovers around 358 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moved down at 78.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 75.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.1
|289.15
|Euro
|EUR
|312
|315
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.25
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.9
|76.65
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.37
|771.37
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.01
|42.41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.82
|37.17
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|930.96
|939.96
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.34
|61.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.93
|173.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.47
|753.47
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.85
|79.55
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.25
|27.55
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.03
|326.53
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold remains one of top performing commodities in Pakistan but remains under pressure in recent days.
After touching around two two-month high, the price of gold in Pakistan on Tuesday reached Rs215,000 per tola for 24-karat gold and Rs197,083 per tola for 22-karat gold.
Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is Rs184,328, 10 grams of 22-karat gold priced Rs168,967.
In global market, gold prices saw massive improvement, with the ongoing rate standing at $1,993 per ounce, after gaining $18.50.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Karachi
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Quetta
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Attock
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Multan
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
