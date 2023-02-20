Ethiopian Airlines to start operation from Karachi next month

ISLAMABAD/ GUJRANAWALA - Ethiopian Airlines will start its operation from Pakistan on March 26, said Ambassador of Ethiopia Jemal Beker Abdula on Saturday.

The development would give a major boost to the relations between both countries by bolstering contacts among their people. “The Airlines that are starting its operation from Karachi by next month will be a game-changer for the relations of Pakistan and Africa,” he said during a meeting with the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry members.

Ethiopia considered a gateway to Africa has the potential to bring the people of Pakistan and African countries closer, he added.

“Our embassy in Islamabad has also finalized preparations for a trade delegation to Ethiopia which would not only connect the Pakistani business community with the right people in his country but also increase its presence in Africa, “he informed.

The delegation which was bound for Ethiopia on March 5 would include subsidized airfares and accommodation, business-to-business and government-to-business meetings as well as grand receptions and cultural nights hosted by the country’s leadership.

On occasion, the University of Sialkot Chairman of the Board of Governors Faisal Manzoor said Pakistanis had a religious association with Ethiopia which was the land of Hazrat Bilal Habeshi and King Nejashei.

He said the University of Sialkot and IISAT would offer fully-funded scholarships to Ethiopian students. Meanwhile, the ambassador also inaugurated the Sustainable Development Goals centre at the International Institute of Science, Arts, and Technology (IIS­AT).