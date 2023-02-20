How dare you talk to me about this? Miftah Ismail lashes out at reporter for luxury car question

KARACHI – Former Finance Minister and disgruntled PML-N leader Miftah Ismail lashed out at a reporter during Karachi Literature Festival when he was asked about importing a luxury car in cash strapped nation.

The furious exchange of harsh comments soon went viral on social media and it even left internet divided, while some calling out PML-N leader for losing his cool, and others appreciating him for responding aptly over ‘baseless accusations’.

A senior journalist asked the former finance czar if he imported BMW cars as the country is facing critical foreign exchange reserves. He was then asked what difference he would have made in place of incumbent Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

Miftah apparently misunderstood the query and lashed out at the aging person for accusing him of importing and using a luxury car. How can you accuse me of such corruption, he asked, saying such allegations made him go to jail.

"Now you sit down, and listen to me. Which BMW, I have imported", he asked. Miftah said he used to drive his personal car and bear fuel expense when he served as the finance minister.

This ladies and gentlemen is how you shut down brainwashed zombies. Take a bow @MiftahIsmail 🌟👏 pic.twitter.com/uFyfdAYCpf — PML(N) (@pmln_org) February 19, 2023

PML-N shared this clip on social media and appreciated its Karachi chapter leader. This ladies and gentlemen is how you shut down brainwashed zombies. Take a bow Miftah, the tweet shared on its handle reads.