Search

PakistanViral

How dare you talk to me about this? Miftah Ismail lashes out at reporter for luxury car question

Web Desk 11:05 AM | 20 Feb, 2023
How dare you talk to me about this? Miftah Ismail lashes out at reporter for luxury car question
Source: Screengrab

KARACHI – Former Finance Minister and disgruntled PML-N leader Miftah Ismail lashed out at a reporter during Karachi Literature Festival when he was asked about importing a luxury car in cash strapped nation.

The furious exchange of harsh comments soon went viral on social media and it even left internet divided, while some calling out PML-N leader for losing his cool, and others appreciating him for responding aptly over ‘baseless accusations’.

A senior journalist asked the former finance czar if he imported BMW cars as the country is facing critical foreign exchange reserves. He was then asked what difference he would have made in place of incumbent Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

Miftah apparently misunderstood the query and lashed out at the aging person for accusing him of importing and using a luxury car. How can you accuse me of such corruption, he asked, saying such allegations made him go to jail.

"Now you sit down, and listen to me. Which BMW, I have imported", he asked. Miftah said he used to drive his personal car and bear fuel expense when he served as the finance minister.

PML-N shared this clip on social media and appreciated its Karachi chapter leader. This ladies and gentlemen is how you shut down brainwashed zombies. Take a bow Miftah, the tweet shared on its handle reads.

Miftah claims Dar hatched plot to remove him as finance minster

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistani rescuers take out 15 people alive from rubble in earthquake-hit Turkiye

10:49 PM | 19 Feb, 2023

Honda again increases car prices by up to Rs0.5million; check new rates

10:38 AM | 18 Feb, 2023

PM Shehbaz Sharif calls for collective action to root out menace of terrorism

09:36 AM | 18 Feb, 2023

'You're not incomplete without a man,' says Sajal Aly

11:59 PM | 17 Feb, 2023

Suzuki increases car prices by up to Rs350,000 (Check new rates here)

11:06 AM | 9 Feb, 2023

After Toyota and Honda, Changan increases car prices again by up to Rs1 million (Check new rates here)

12:39 PM | 7 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Three facilitators of Karachi Police Office attack arrested as probe ...

11:56 AM | 20 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 19th February 2023

08:57 AM | 20 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 20, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (Last Update 11:32 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 265 268
Euro EUR 279.2 282
UK Pound Sterling GBP 315.8 319
U.A.E Dirham AED 72.8 73.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 70 70.7
Australian Dollar AUD 178 180.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 707.22 715.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 194 196.2
China Yuan CNY 38.76 39.16
Danish Krone DKK 38.14 38.54
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.56 33.91
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.29
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 867.89 876.89
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 165.34 167.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.78 26.08
Omani Riyal OMR 690.7 698.7
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 73.05 73.75
Singapore Dollar SGD 197.12 199.12
Swedish Korona SEK 25.26 25.56
Swiss Franc CHF 287.56 290.06
Thai Bhat THB 7.66 7.81

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,700 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,780.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Karachi PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Islamabad PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Peshawar PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Quetta PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Sialkot PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Attock PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Gujranwala PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Jehlum PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Multan PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Bahawalpur PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Gujrat PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Nawabshah PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Chakwal PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Hyderabad PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Nowshehra PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Sargodha PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Faisalabad PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Mirpur PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: