Dg Isi Lt Gen Asim Malik Gets Additional Charge Of National Security Adviser

ISLAMABAD – In light of the current security situation, the federal government has made a major decision.

According to the federal government, DG ISI Lieutenant General Muhammad Asim Malik has been appointed as the National Security Adviser.

Lieutenant General Asim Malik has been given the additional charge of National Security Adviser.

Earlier, addressing a presser, ISPR Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said, “We will focus on facts, not accusations.”

He added that Indian media began blaming Pakistani agencies just minutes after the Pahalgam incident, using a zipline operator’s video to support a false narrative.

He pointed out that Pahalgam is 230km from the LoC and asked how it’s possible for someone to reach such a remote area within 10 minutes.

He questioned why India’s narrative immediately claimed that Muslims attacked Hindus. He said that the prime minister had also raised concerns over India’s claims, reiterating that terrorism has no religion.