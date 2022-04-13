UAE congratulates Pakistan’s newly elected PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD – Political and military leaders of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) felicitated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as new prime minister of Pakistan.

UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyar, PM Rashid Al Maktoom Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed have sent congratulatory messages to the new political leadership of the South Asian country.

Sharif, the brother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, was elected by the National Assembly on Monday after Imran Khan was ousted from his office through a no-trust vote on Sunday.

In his inaugural speech, Shehbaz Sharif had vowed to deepened relations with the Gulf country in all domains.

Earlier, China, Russia, India and Turkey felicitated the newly elected PM of Pakistan.