Mohammad Rizwan joins Sussex to make County Championship debut 

12:46 PM | 13 Apr, 2022
Source: @SussexCCC (Twitter)
Share

LONDON – Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has joined the Sussex County to play the 2022 Country Championship and T20 Blast.  

The star-studded batter is set to make his debut on Thursday against Derbyshire.

The country made the announcement of Rizwan joining the side in a video shared on Twitter. The Pakistani batsman can be seen heading to his first training session in the video. 

In another video, Rizwan sent a message to his fans saying: " Assalam-o-Alaikum to everyone, this is Mohammad Rizwan and I am very happy with the Sussex family, can't wait to start, see you soon guys [on the field]."

ICC names Mohammad Rizwan T20I Cricketer of the ... 12:46 PM | 23 Jan, 2022

DUBAI – Pakistani opener batsman and wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan has been named as the Men’s T20I ...

