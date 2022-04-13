Mohammad Rizwan joins Sussex to make County Championship debut
LONDON – Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has joined the Sussex County to play the 2022 Country Championship and T20 Blast.
The star-studded batter is set to make his debut on Thursday against Derbyshire.
The country made the announcement of Rizwan joining the side in a video shared on Twitter. The Pakistani batsman can be seen heading to his first training session in the video.
In another video, Rizwan sent a message to his fans saying: " Assalam-o-Alaikum to everyone, this is Mohammad Rizwan and I am very happy with the Sussex family, can't wait to start, see you soon guys [on the field]."
ICC names Mohammad Rizwan T20I Cricketer of the ...
DUBAI – Pakistani opener batsman and wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan has been named as the Men’s T20I ...
