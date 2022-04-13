Over 2,000 Sikhs reach Pakistan for Baisakhi festival 

02:18 PM | 13 Apr, 2022
Source: @parbhandak (Twitter)
LAHORE – Over 2,000 Sikh pilgrims reached Pakistan to visit their religion sites as part of Baisakhi celebrations, starting today (Wednesday).

The Sikh pilgrims entered Pakistan on Tuesday via Wagah border crossing, reports said.

The Baisakhi festival marks New Year day for the Sikh community. The main event is held at the Gurdawara Panja Sahib shrine in the town of Hasan Abdal outside Islamabad every year. 

Under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, a large number of pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals and occasions each year.

After receiving a warm welcome at the border crossing, 2,044 pilgrims left for Gurdawara Panja Sahib on special buses and trains. 

Strict security measures have been taken for the Sikh pilgrims visiting Pakistan for their religion festival. The visitor will go back to India on April 21 after completing their visit. 

Earlier this year, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued visas to 2,200 pilgrims. 

