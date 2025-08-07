Pak Army Chief Asim Munir visits US again amid growing Military, Economic cooperation

ISLAMABAD/WASHINGTON – Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir is heading to United States this week in his second high-stakes visit in less than two months amid evolving military and economic ties between Islamabad and Washington.

Reports being shared online suggest Field Marshal will attend retirement ceremony of US CENTCOM commander General Michael Kurilla, a key American military figure known for his rare public praise of Pakistan and a recent recipient of the Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) during his July visit to Islamabad.

In his last trip in June, COAS had lunch with US President Donald Trump at White House along with Secretary of State Senator Marco Rubio, Special Representative Steve Witkoff, and top Pakistani security officials. The extended meeting, which reportedly lasted over two hours, was nothing short of historic.

This was Gen Asim’s first face to face interacion with POTUS after military showdown between Pakistan and India, triggered by Indian airstrikes and met with Pakistan’s decisive retaliation.

After that meeting, Pakistan and US clinched a breakthrough trade agreement, ending years of economic gridlock. Spearheaded by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and top American officials, the deal reportedly includes tariff cuts on Pakistani exports, with both sides eyeing joint ventures in energy, oil exploration, cryptocurrency, and next-gen tech.

Trump lately confirmed that Pakistan and the US are choosing an oil giant to tap into Pakistan’s vast, underutilized reserves which is touted as game-changing move that could reshape energy map of region.