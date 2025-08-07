Gold prices climb in Pakistan as 24K Gold jumps to Rs362,200 Per Tola

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed major spike on August 7, 2025 in response to strong gains in the international bullion market.

Data shared by Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association shows price of 24-karat gold jumped by Rs2,900 per tola, bringing new rate to Rs362,200 while price of 10 grams of gold up by Rs2,487, now standing at Rs310,528.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold Increase New Price 24K Gold (Per Tola) Rs2,900 Rs362,200 24K Gold (10 Grams) Rs2,487 Rs310,528

Over the past week, gold prices in Pakistan have shown a generally upward trend, despite some minor fluctuations. Starting from Rs354,700 per tola on July 29, the price slightly increased to Rs355,000 on July 30, before dipping marginally to Rs353,000 on July 31.

On August 1, when prices jumped to Rs352,900, followed by continued growth to Rs359,000 on August 2. After a slight adjustment to Rs359,500 on August 4, the price settled at Rs358,000 on August 5.

Silver prices in the local market also recorded gains. The price per tola of silver rose by Rs49, reaching Rs4,059.

Analysts suggest that continued uncertainty in global financial markets, driven by inflation concerns and geopolitical tensions, is fueling demand for precious metals, leading to a rise in both gold and silver prices.