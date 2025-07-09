Pakistan’s registered voters exceed 134 million

By Web Desk
9:17 pm | Jul 9, 2025
ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan has released the latest nationwide voter statistics, revealing that the total number of registered voters has surpassed 134.4 million.

According to the data, Islamabad has 1.207 million registered voters. In Balochistan, the voter count has exceeded 5.613 million, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa now has 22.874 million voters.

Punjab leads with over 76.5 million registered voters, followed by Sindh with more than 28.1 million.

The Commission further stated that the total number of male voters is 72.1 million, while female voters stand at 62.3 million. Males constitute 53.65% of the electoral roll, and females make up 46.35%.

Additionally, the Election Commission noted an increase of 6 million voters since the 2024 general elections.

