Gold Rates in Pakistan – Per tola Gold Price in Lahore, Karachi – 10 July 2025

By News Desk
8:38 am | Jul 10, 2025
Gold Prices Rise Again After Three-Day Decline

Gold prices in Pakistan saw decline amid downward trend in global bullion markets, and price of 24-karat gold fell by Rs3,000 per tola, bringing the new rate to Rs351,500 while the rate for 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs2,572, now standing at Rs301,354.

Today Gold Rates

City Gold Price (per tola) Silver Price 
Karachi Rs351,500 3,841
Lahore Rs351,500 3,841
Islamabad Rs351,500 3,841
Peshawar Rs351,500 3,841
Quetta Rs351,500 3,841
Sialkot Rs351,500 3,841
Hyderabad Rs351,500 3,841
Faisalabad Rs351,500 3,841

Gold prices had been on the rise since late June, climbing from around Rs356,800 on July 1 and peaking at Rs357,000 on July 3. The trend reversed on July 4, with prices gradually falling to Rs355,500, then to Rs353,000 by July 7, and now down to Rs351,500.

Internationally, gold prices also registered a decline. The global market rate for gold fell by $33, with the price now at $3,292 per ounce, inclusive of a $20 premium, according to APGJSA figures.

While gold faced significant losses, silver prices in Pakistan held steady. The price of one tola of silver remained unchanged at Rs3,841.

 

 

