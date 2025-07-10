Gold Rates in Pakistan – Per tola Gold Price in Lahore, Karachi – 10 July 2025

Gold prices in Pakistan saw decline amid downward trend in global bullion markets, and price of 24-karat gold fell by Rs3,000 per tola, bringing the new rate to Rs351,500 while the rate for 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs2,572, now standing at Rs301,354.

Today Gold Rates

City Gold Price (per tola) Silver Price Karachi Rs351,500 3,841 Lahore Rs351,500 3,841 Islamabad Rs351,500 3,841 Peshawar Rs351,500 3,841 Quetta Rs351,500 3,841 Sialkot Rs351,500 3,841 Hyderabad Rs351,500 3,841 Faisalabad Rs351,500 3,841

Gold prices had been on the rise since late June, climbing from around Rs356,800 on July 1 and peaking at Rs357,000 on July 3. The trend reversed on July 4, with prices gradually falling to Rs355,500, then to Rs353,000 by July 7, and now down to Rs351,500.

Internationally, gold prices also registered a decline. The global market rate for gold fell by $33, with the price now at $3,292 per ounce, inclusive of a $20 premium, according to APGJSA figures.

While gold faced significant losses, silver prices in Pakistan held steady. The price of one tola of silver remained unchanged at Rs3,841.