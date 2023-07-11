Search

Gold price in Pakistan sees a massive fall

10:49 PM | 11 Jul, 2023
Gold price in Pakistan sees a massive fall
KARACHI – Gold prices have declined in the domestic market despite seeing an upward trend in the international market. 

The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs4,500 to close at Rs204,500. The price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a decline of Rs3,858 to settle at Rs175,326 per tola, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity increased by $7 to settle at $1,925 per ounce.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained constant at Rs2480 and Rs2,126.20, respectively.

