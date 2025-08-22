Local holiday announced for August 23

SARGODHA – The city administration has announced a local holiday for August 23 (Saturday) across Sargodha due to a procession in observance of the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hassan.

The decision was confirmed through an official notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Sargodha.

As per the notification, all educational institutions across the city will remain closed for the day.

The procession marking the 28th of Safar is one of the most significant and large-scale religious events in Punjab.

In view of the expected crowds and to ensure smooth security and traffic management, the administration has taken this step to maintain order and facilitate participants.

Law enforcement and city officials are also expected to implement special arrangements to ensure public safety during the event.

However, Pakistan will observe a public holiday on 12 Rabiul Awal.

Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) announced expected sighting of Rabi’ al-Awwal moon.

According to commission, the moon is likely to be visible on August 24, which would make Thursday, September 5, the 12th of Rabi’ al-Awwal.

The national space agency said the moon of Rabi al-Awwal is expected to be born on August 23 at 11:06 AM. By sunset on August 24, the moon will be approximately 32 hours and 13 minutes old, making it suitable for sighting.