COAS Asim Munir, China’s Wang Yi pledge to boost regional peace, cooperation

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi have reiterated their shared commitment to advance peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

The Chinese minister, who is in Pakistan on an official visit, held a meeting with the Pakistan Army chief in Islamabad, according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Discussions focused on regional security, counter-terrorism and matters of mutual interest. Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen the all-weather strategic partnership and enhance coordination at regional and international forums.

Mr. Wang Yi reiterated China’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s sovereignty and development. Field Marshal Asim Munir expressed gratitude for China’s consistent support.

Earlier, the visiting dignitary held a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday.

Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s desire to deepen bilateral cooperation with China in diverse sectors including trade, investment, ICT, agriculture, industrialization, mines and minerals and other key sectors.

The premier underscored the importance of China Pakistan Economic Corridor for Pakistan’s socio-economic development and its vital role in enhancing regional connectivity, while expressing satisfaction at the steady progress of CPEC Phase-II.

He expressed deep appreciation for the leadership, government and the people of China, for their steadfast support to Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national development.

Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for China on its core issues and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to further deepen its All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership with China, as envisioned by the leadership and aspired by the peoples of the two countries.

He lauded President Xi Jinping’s visionary leadership and his role in strengthening the ironclad friendship between Pakistan and China.

Recalling his most cordial and productive meeting with President Xi during his visit to Beijing last year, the Prime Minister said that he is greatly looking forward to his upcoming visit to Tianjin and Beijing, where he would participate in the SCO CHS meeting, as well as the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance and the World Anti-Fascist War.

He looked forward to his meeting with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, as well as other senior Chinese leaders, during the forthcoming visit.

On his part, the Chinese Foreign Minister emphasized that China regarded Pakistan as an ironclad friend and all-weather strategic partner.

Commending Pakistan’s resolute commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity, he affirmed that China would continue working jointly with Pakistan, to promote regional peace, development, and stability.

Wang Yi expressed China’s desire to elevate bilateral relations with Pakistan to new heights of cooperation and collaboration.