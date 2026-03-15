Pakistan Bowl first amid injury crisis in ODI Decider vs Bangladesh

MIRPUR – Pakistan opted to field first in series-deciding ODI against Bangladesh, making three major changes to their lineup due to injuries.

Ghazi Ghori and Saad Masood will make their international debuts, stepping in for Hussain Talat and Shamyl Hussain, who are sidelined with a shoulder injury and a neck muscle spasm, respectively. Abrar Ahmed also returns to the XI, with Mohammad Wasim left out of the decider.

Talat’s injury came from heavy collision with advertising boards in the second ODI, forcing him to be rushed to hospital for further assessment. Shamyl Hussain, meanwhile, struggled in the previous match, scoring just six off 22 balls, and now faces time on the sidelines.

Bangladesh, in contrast, are going in with an unchanged lineup, hoping to capitalize on Pakistan’s weakened side. The series has already seen dramatic swings: Pakistan were bowled out for 114 in the opener, giving Bangladesh an easy win, while in the rain-shortened second match, Pakistan posted 274 and then dismissed Bangladesh for 114.

Returning to the pitch used in the first ODI, Pakistan will aim to restrict Bangladesh and give their debutants a platform to shine under pressure.

Pakistan

Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Abdul Samad, Saad Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi (capt), Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf

Bangladesh

Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (capt), Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman

With two key players out, Pakistan faces a tough test as they bowl first against a full-strength Bangladesh side in a series-deciding clash.