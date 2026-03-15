Five militants killed in Lakki Marwat IBO

LAKKI MARWAT – Security forces killed five militants during an intelligence-based operation in Lakki Marwat District, according to the military’s media wing.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations said the operation was conducted after receiving intelligence reports about the presence of terrorists linked to the India-backed group Fitna al-Hindustan in the area.

The military spokesperson said security forces effectively located the terrorists’ hideout and, after an intense exchange of fire, killed five Indian-sponsored militants.

According to ISPR, the militants were involved in several terrorist activities in the region. A large quantity of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from them.

The spokesperson added that security forces will continue clearance operations in the area to eliminate other India-backed militants. The counterterrorism campaign is being carried out at full pace to eradicate terrorism from the country.