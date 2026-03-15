Latest

Gold & Silver

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Prices – 15 March 2026

By News Desk
5:11 am | Mar 15, 2026
Gold Prices Drop In Pakistan After Recent Surge

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold Rate stands at Rs524,562 in Pakistan on March 15, 2026 Sunday, amid a slight dip in Pakistan.

Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a slight drop on Saturday, amid a sharp decline in international bullion markets and sending shockwaves through the local gold trade. In the domestic market, the price of gold per tola plunged by Rs8,700 in a single day, bringing it down to Rs524,562.

Gold Prices

Gold Unit Latest Price Drop Old Price
Gold (per tola) Rs524,562 Rs8,700 Rs533,262
Gold (10 grams) Rs449,727 Rs7,459 Rs457,186
Silver (per tola) Rs8,541 Rs310 Rs8,851
Gold (Int’l per ounce) $5,018 $87 $5,105

The drop was also reflected in rate of 10 grams of gold, which dropped by Rs7,459 to settle at Rs449,727.

Gold Price This Week

Dates Price
13-March Rs533,262
12-March Rs540,362
10-March Rs539,562
05-March Rs537,162
26-Feb Rs540,562
25-Feb Rs541,262
24-Feb Rs539,962
23-Feb Rs536,562

This latest decline follows Friday’s drop, when gold prices per tola had already slipped by Rs7,100, closing at Rs533,262. The back-to-back decreases have raised concerns among traders and investors watching the volatile bullion market.

The downward trend is largely linked to developments in the global market, where the price of gold fell by $87 per ounce, reaching $5,018, including a premium of $20.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Silver prices also followed the same trajectory, registering a notable decline in the local market. The price of silver dropped by Rs310 per tola, bringing it down to Rs8,541.

Per Tola Gold Price hits Rs540,362 in Pakistan after Rs2.9K dip

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Search now