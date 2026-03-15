Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Prices – 15 March 2026

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold Rate stands at Rs524,562 in Pakistan on March 15, 2026 Sunday, amid a slight dip in Pakistan.

Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a slight drop on Saturday, amid a sharp decline in international bullion markets and sending shockwaves through the local gold trade. In the domestic market, the price of gold per tola plunged by Rs8,700 in a single day, bringing it down to Rs524,562.

Gold Prices

Gold Unit Latest Price Drop Old Price Gold (per tola) Rs524,562 Rs8,700 Rs533,262 Gold (10 grams) Rs449,727 Rs7,459 Rs457,186 Silver (per tola) Rs8,541 Rs310 Rs8,851 Gold (Int’l per ounce) $5,018 $87 $5,105

The drop was also reflected in rate of 10 grams of gold, which dropped by Rs7,459 to settle at Rs449,727.

Gold Price This Week

Dates Price 13-March Rs533,262 12-March Rs540,362 10-March Rs539,562 05-March Rs537,162 26-Feb Rs540,562 25-Feb Rs541,262 24-Feb Rs539,962 23-Feb Rs536,562

This latest decline follows Friday’s drop, when gold prices per tola had already slipped by Rs7,100, closing at Rs533,262. The back-to-back decreases have raised concerns among traders and investors watching the volatile bullion market.

The downward trend is largely linked to developments in the global market, where the price of gold fell by $87 per ounce, reaching $5,018, including a premium of $20.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Silver prices also followed the same trajectory, registering a notable decline in the local market. The price of silver dropped by Rs310 per tola, bringing it down to Rs8,541.