Bangladesh set 291-run target for Pakistan in final ODI

Dhaka – In the third and final One Day International (ODI) of the series, Bangladesh set Pakistan a target of 291 runs to win.

In the match being played in Mirpur, Bangladesh batted first after being invited by Pakistan and scored 290 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in their allotted overs.

For the hosts, Tanzid Hasan played a brilliant innings of 107 runs. Towhid Hridoy remained not out on 48 runs.

Among the other batters, Litton Das scored 41, Saif Hasan made 37, while Najmul Hossain Shanto was dismissed for 27 runs.

For Pakistan, Haris Rauf took three wickets, while Abrar Ahmed and Shaheen Shah Afridi picked up one wicket each.