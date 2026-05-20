Salman Ali Agha reprimanded by ICC for code of conduct breach during Bangladesh Test

DUBAI – Pakistan cricketer Salman Ali Agha has been officially reprimanded for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the second Test against Bangladesh in Sylhet.

According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), Salman Agha violated Level One of the code related to the inappropriate use of cricket equipment, ground equipment or other fixtures during a match.

The incident occurred in the 82nd over of Pakistan’s second innings when the batter, after being dismissed, struck an advertising board with his bat in frustration while walking back to the pavilion.

Following the incident, the match referee took disciplinary action against him. The ICC also added one demerit point to Salman Agha’s disciplinary record.

It was his second offence within the last 24 months, taking his total demerit points to two. Earlier in March, he was found guilty of a similar breach during an ODI match against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

Salman Agha admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Jeff Crowe, eliminating the need for a formal hearing.