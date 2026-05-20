Will Cristiano Ronaldo make history with sixth World Cup appearance?

Portugal star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is on the verge of achieving another historic milestone.

According to details, Ronaldo has been included in Portugal’s preliminary squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup. If he features in the tournament, it will be his sixth World Cup appearance, setting a new record in international football.

The 41-year-old already holds records for the most international appearances and most goals in men’s football. He has been representing Saudi club Al Nassr since 2023.

Portugal head coach Roberto Martínez announced a 27-member squad and also paid tribute to late footballer Diogo Jota, who passed away in a car accident last year. The coach said Jota’s spirit and legacy will always remain with the team.