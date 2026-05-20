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Bangladesh clinch historic 2-0 Test series whitewash against Pakistan

By Our Correspondent
10:29 am | May 20, 2026
Bangladesh Clinch Historic 2 0 Test Series Whitewash Against Pakistan

SYLHET – Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by 78 runs in the second Test at Sylhet, completing a series whitewash.

On the final day of the match, Bangladesh needed three wickets to secure the win, while Pakistan required 121 runs to claim victory. Despite a strong effort, Pakistan was bowled out for 359 runs on the fifth day.

Bangladesh’s victory not only secured the second Test but also marked a 2-0 series win over Pakistan, highlighting the home team’s dominance throughout the series.

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