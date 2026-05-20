Bangladesh clinch historic 2-0 Test series whitewash against Pakistan

SYLHET – Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by 78 runs in the second Test at Sylhet, completing a series whitewash.

On the final day of the match, Bangladesh needed three wickets to secure the win, while Pakistan required 121 runs to claim victory. Despite a strong effort, Pakistan was bowled out for 359 runs on the fifth day.

Bangladesh’s victory not only secured the second Test but also marked a 2-0 series win over Pakistan, highlighting the home team’s dominance throughout the series.

More to follow