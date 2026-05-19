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Good News for students as court upholds 3-Month Summer Vacations in Punjab

By Staff Reporter
11:05 pm | May 19, 2026

LAHORE – Lahore High Court on Tuesday turned down a petition by Private Schools Federation, seeking to cut summer vacations from three months to two. The court upheld the existing three-month summer vacation schedule for all public and private schools in the province, keeping the academic calendar unchanged.

The development comes as All Private Schools Federation Punjab moved court to cut summer vacations from three months to two, ending hopes for an immediate change in academic calendar.

The federation strongly argued before the court that lengthy holidays were damaging students’ education, claiming a shorter break would improve learning continuity and reduce academic loss.

The case garnered attention from parents, teachers, and school administrations across Punjab, as many awaited a possible shift in the traditional vacation schedule.

However, after hearing arguments from both sides, the court dismissed the petition and upheld the existing three-month summer vacation policy for all schools in Punjab. The ruling means both public and private institutions will continue following the current holiday plan without any revisions.

The verdict sparked intense debate within the education sector. Some private school groups backed the proposal, insisting that extended breaks negatively affect students’ academic performance and classroom momentum. Others, however, opposed any reduction in holidays, arguing that extreme summer temperatures and student well-being must remain the top priority.

Earlier, Punjab’s Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat said he was in active consultations with private school institutions, acknowledging that extended summer vacations are negatively affecting student learning outcomes and making it necessary to rethink the province’s academic calendar.

Among the key proposals under review is a controversial alternate-week reopening system after summer vacations, aimed at maintaining learning continuity while still accommodating extreme weather conditions. The government is also working on a revised academic calendar in collaboration with private schools to improve structure and efficiency in the education system.

Officials further revealed that an alternative teaching strategy is being developed to ensure uninterrupted learning in case of sudden school closures. In addition, the impact of the weekly Friday holiday is also under review amid concerns over reduced instructional time.

Although 180 teaching days per year are considered essential, current estimates suggest that schools are operating for only around 140 days annually. To bridge this gap, authorities are considering introducing 30 to 45 days of summer learning camps to keep students academically engaged during vacations.

Punjab planning to cut Long Summer Holidays amid pressure from private schools?

Staff Reporter

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