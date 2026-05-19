Good News for students as court upholds 3-Month Summer Vacations in Punjab

LAHORE – Lahore High Court on Tuesday turned down a petition by Private Schools Federation, seeking to cut summer vacations from three months to two. The court upheld the existing three-month summer vacation schedule for all public and private schools in the province, keeping the academic calendar unchanged.

The development comes as All Private Schools Federation Punjab moved court to cut summer vacations from three months to two, ending hopes for an immediate change in academic calendar.

The federation strongly argued before the court that lengthy holidays were damaging students’ education, claiming a shorter break would improve learning continuity and reduce academic loss.

The case garnered attention from parents, teachers, and school administrations across Punjab, as many awaited a possible shift in the traditional vacation schedule.

However, after hearing arguments from both sides, the court dismissed the petition and upheld the existing three-month summer vacation policy for all schools in Punjab. The ruling means both public and private institutions will continue following the current holiday plan without any revisions.

The verdict sparked intense debate within the education sector. Some private school groups backed the proposal, insisting that extended breaks negatively affect students’ academic performance and classroom momentum. Others, however, opposed any reduction in holidays, arguing that extreme summer temperatures and student well-being must remain the top priority.