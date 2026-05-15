Punjab planning to cut Long Summer Holidays amid pressure from private schools?

LAHORE – Punjab’s education system is under review as authorities consider major changes to long summer vacations due to concerns over reduced teaching days and academic loss.

A major potential change of academic year is on the table as long summer vacations limited study days, and it sparked concerns across the region. Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat is reportedly engagaging with private educational institutions, acknowledging that extended summer holidays are negatively impacting students’ learning. He said this disruption made it necessary to reconsider the entire academic calendar framework.

One of the proposals under discussion includes a plan to reopen schools in alternate weeks after the summer vacations, introducing a rotational system aimed at maintaining continuous learning while managing extreme weather conditions. Alongside this, the government is also working on designing a new academic calendar in consultation with private schools to create a more structured and effective education system.

Education Minister further revealed that the government is preparing an alternative teaching strategy to ensure learning continuity in case of unexpected or abrupt school closures. He also confirmed that the impact of the weekly Friday holiday is being carefully evaluated, raising concerns that additional reductions in instructional time may be affecting academic output.

While a minimum of 180 teaching days per year is considered essential, schools are currently operating for only about 140 days annually. To address this shortfall, the provincial administraiton is considering allowing 30 to 45 days of summer camps, aimed at keeping students academically engaged even during vacation periods.

Authorities stressed that any final decision will be made after considering the broader conditions across the province. Special attention is being given to the severe heat conditions in South Punjab, where government schools face extreme weather challenges.

Officials point out a major disparity between public and private institutions, noting that private schools often have air-conditioning facilities, while government schools operate under far more difficult conditions.