1500 prize bond May 2026 – Winners list and online results

SIALKOT – All eyes are at Rs1500 Prize Bond balloting as Sialkot office of National Savings Centre gears up to hold much-awaited draw for Rs1,500 prize bond today on May 15, 2026.

Bondholders from across the region are eagerly waiting to see if their lucky numbers will bring them top cash prizes.

The full winners list of Rs1500 Prize Bond will be shared soon after balloting. Stay updated with Daily Pakistan for complete details.

The balloting event will take place in the presence of officials and the public, ensuring transparency and excitement as the winning numbers are revealed.

National Savings, operating under the State Bank of Pakistan, offers these prize bonds as a popular investment option, giving investors a chance to win big cash rewards instead of fixed interest.

Cash Prizes

This draw offers a grand first prize of Rs3,000,000, along with a second prize of Rs1,000,000 and multiple third prizes of Rs18,500 — making it an event that prize bond holders don’t want to miss.

Draw Results

The National Savings Centre, Sialkot, will shortly announce the winners of the Rs1,500 prize bond.

Stay tuned as fortunes are made with this thrilling prize bond draw.